Delhi Police

Delhi Police ACP allegedly rapes woman on pretext of marriage, molests minor daughter, booked

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ramesh Dahiya has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage, molesting her minor daughter, and kidnapping her son. The woman had filed an initial complaint of rape against him last month. 

A case has been registered against him in connection with the complaint and investigation is underway.

Dahiya was recently promoted to the ACP rank. He was earlier sent on leave when the complaint against him was filed initially in July.

She was reportedly married to a criminal but got in touch with the ACP after her husband's death. The woman reportedly lives in Sadar Bazar in Delhi with her three children.

On September 17, the woman again filed a complaint at the office of the senior police officer.

The accused police officer has claimed that the woman had taken a huge amount of loan from him and when he asked her to repay the amount, she got a case filed on the basis of false allegations.

