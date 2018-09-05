Delhi police issues traffic advisory for Kisan Rally: Avoid these routes

NEW DELHI: Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued a special traffic advisory ahead of the farmer's rally – Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh Rally – in the national capital. More 25,000 participants are expected to take part in the event.

The rally will head from Ramlila Maidan to Parliament Street via Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Tolstoy Marg. Protesters will demonstrate from 9 am in the morning.

Some protesters may directly commence their rally/procession from Bhairon Mandir, Purana Quila, Tilak Bridge and Safdarjang Railway Station to Parliament Street, said the police.

In a tweet, Delhi police has asked commuters to avoid:

1. Delhi Gate

2. Pahar Ganj Chowk

3. Minto Road

4. Bara Khamba Road

5. K G Marg

6. Janpath

7. Copernicus Marg

“Road-users from Pahar Ganj Chowk are advised to take Panchkuyian Road, New Delhi to reach Delhi Gate via Connaught Place, Mandi House and ITO and vice-versa,” said the police.

“Road users coming from Minto Road are advised to take DDU Marg, ITO to go towards trans Yamuna and Delhi Gate. Further, the road users coming from Barakhamba Road are advised to avoid Ranjeet Singh Flyover to Delhi Gate.

The Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh Rally will be the "first combined" rally by Left-oriented organisations -- the All India Agricultural Workers` Union (AIAWU), the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, and the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), organisers said on Tuesday.