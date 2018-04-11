Delhi University Kirori Mal College student beaten up, alleges he was referred to as 'UP-Bihar wala'

NEW DELHI: A student of Delhi University's Kirori Mal College has been caught on camera being beaten up by a group of students. The incident took place on March 15, 2018. The student has complained that the others used to ask me for money and target him saying "Tum UP-Bihar ke ho yahan tumhari nahi chalti (You are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. No one will listen to you here)". The student has also alleged that he reached out to the police but they did not take him seriously.

#WATCH: A student beaten up by group of students in Delhi University's Kirori Mal College. The student says 'They used to ask me for money & target me saying 'Tum UP-Bihar ke ho yahan tumhari nahi chalti'. When I complained to the police, they didn't take me seriously' (15.03.18) pic.twitter.com/49NidXaZbn — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2018

The video comes days after there were reports that an 18-year-old student of Dyal Singh College was allegedly attacked for belonging to the Scheduled Caste. The victim was reportedly attacked by an ice pick and glass bottles.

The victim had reportedly got 14 stitches on the face and had claimed that those who attacked him were Jats. He had also claimed that the other students had been harassing him for the past few months and had been levelling casteist slurs.

In February, a 23-year-old sportswoman was also allegedly beaten up by a group of men when she was on her way to her hostel. She claimed that she was surrounded by a group of six men who looked to be college students. The men hit her until she shouted that she was a girl. Realising that hitting a woman could get them in serious trouble, the attackers fled the scene.