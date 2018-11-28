हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi air quality

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', residents advised not to take morning walks

The authorities have advised people to stay indoors and avoid morning walks. 

Delhi&#039;s air quality &#039;very poor&#039;, residents advised not to take morning walks

NEW DELHI: Despite several preventive measures taken by the authorities, the air quality in Delhi remained 'very poor' on Wednesday which prompted the authorities to advise people to stay indoors.

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality was "severe" at four out of the 11 monitored areas, including Noida in the National Capital Region and Chandni Chowk in Delhi. According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data, major pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 are at 245 and 247 respectively, in Lodhi Road. Both fall in 'Poor' category.

The current wind speed is "unfavourable for dispersing pollutants" in the city, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"The wind is calm and humidity is high at 98 per cent," an IMD official said. High humidity traps pollutants.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 13.5 degrees Celsius. It was three notches above the season's average against 10.7 degrees on Tuesday. 

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius, same as Tuesday's, the MeT department said.

With the current pollution situation, official agencies suggested wearing N-95 or P-100 respiratory masks while going out. 

They also cautioned against morning walks and exercises and advised residents to stay indoors.

Meanwhile, in a major move to fight air pollution, the Delhi government on Tuesday released its draft "Electric Vehicle Policy 2018", which aims to ensure adoption of 25 per cent e-vehicles among new registrations by 2023.

Speaking on the policy, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, ''About 30 per cent of particulate pollution in winter is caused by vehicles. A rapid adoption of zero-emission electric vehicles is therefore of great importance to Delhi."

