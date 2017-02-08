Driver dies as car catches fire in Delhi's Mundka

New Delhi: In an untoward incident, a man was killed after an Indigo car caught fire near Delhi`s Mundka area.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at around 10.30 pm.

The deceased, who was the driver of the car, succumbed to his burn injuries.

The fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flame and control the situation.

The police, with the help of forensic team, are trying to find out the reason as to how the car caught fire.

The police have also initiated a probe and trying to identify the deceased.

Further details are awaited.