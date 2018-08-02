Encounter in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area, criminal injured

New Delhi: In an encounter that broke out early on Thursday morning between police and a criminal of Neeraj Bhanja gang in New Delhi`s Sarai Kale Khan area near Millennium Park Bus depot, the criminal was injured. After receiving information that criminal Saddam Hussein would be crossing the area, the police came into action and the encounter took place at around 5 am, according to news agency ANI. The criminal suffered bullet injury and was shifted to a hospital.

"Through our sources, we got to know that Hussein would be passing by on a bike, so the police officer ran to get hold of him during that moment he received the bullet," the police official

"During the encounter, Hussein sustained a bullet injury on his leg and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Even a police official sustained a bullet injury during the encounter but survived as he was wearing a bullet proof jacket," he added.

Hussein has been earlier charged with more than a dozen criminal cases on him and has also been sentenced to five years in jail. He is one of the leading members of Neeraj Bhanja gang. An investigation is on and further details are awaited in this matter.

with ANI inputs