Ex-JDU MLA arrested in Delhi farmhouse shooting

New Delhi: Delhi Police have on Wednesday arrested former JDU MLA Raju Singh who is accused of firing a shot at a woman during a new year's party hosted by him. The bullet was fired as part of celebrations which were taking place at Singh's farmhouse in Delhi.

The victim Archana had gone to Singh's farmhouse in Fathehpurberi on December 31 evening to celebrate the new year along with many other guests. She was accompanied by her husband Vikas Gupta.

Following a complaint lodged by Gupta, police launched a manhunt for Singh. Two rifles and 800 rounds of bullets were recovered from the farmhouse which belongs to Raju's mother.

Close to midnight, Raju, a former MLA, allegedly fired shots in the air but one of the bullets hit Archana. She was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj and her condition is said to be critical.