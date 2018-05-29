हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Malviya Nagar fire

Massive fire breaks out in rubber godown in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, 30 fire tenders rushed

A massive fire broke out in Delhi's Malviya Nagar locality on Tuesday evening. No loss of life has been reported as yet. 

Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in Delhi's Malviya Nagar locality on Tuesday evening. However, no loss of life has been reported as yet. 

According to initial reports, the fire broke out in a truck, which then spread to a rubber godown in the Malviya Nagar locality.

''A massive fire broke out in a rubber factory on Tuesday and about 30 tenders were sent to douse the blaze,'' a fire brigade official later told IANS.

''A call reporting the fire was received at 4.57 pm and nearly 30 tenders were rushed to the spot,'' he added.

"There have been no reports of any casualties far," he said, adding that the reason for the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Several shops in the locality have also been gutted in the devastating fire, according to media reports. 

Though efforts are on to douse the devastating fire, it appears to be a difficult task for the fire brigade officials at the moment. A thick plume of smoke billowing out of the rubber godown can be easily seen from far-flung areas in southeast Delhi.  

