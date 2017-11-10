Horn. Okay. Tata: When Delhi slammed the door on trucks

New Delhi: The capital city once again shut its doors on trucks in its battle against alarming levels of air pollution. Delhi turned into a fortress of sorts with trucks from other states being turned back on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority (EPCA) had banned the entry of trucks - barring those with essential commodities. Trucks and several other heavy vehicles have been found to contribute to Delhi's high air pollution. Late on Thursday night, Delhi Police swung into action and sealed border entry points. "Traffic staff, local police and PCRs have been deployed at all border points. We are also in liaison with neighbouring states so that diversions can take place from Haryana and UP side also," said DCP DK Gupta who added that heavy and medium-heavy vehicles with essential commodities were being allowed passage after proper checking.

The ban on entry of these vehicles is part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) which came into effect from October 15. Extremely high level of pollution has been choking Delhi residents and several factors - including stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, as well as existing weather conditions - have been blamed for it. On Thursday, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot also announced the return of the Odd-Even road management system for five days starting November 13.