IIT Delhi student allegedly commits suicide, complains of sexual assault in last letter

NEW DELHI: An MSc student at the Indian Institute of Delhi allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan in his room. The incident took place on April 13 at the Nilgiri hostel of IIT-D. His roommate informed the police of the incident.

In a suicide note recovered by the police, he had written that he was suffering from depression over being sexually abused since he was a child. The letter, written in Bengali, was kept on a table next to his bed. The note has been sent for forensic analysis.



He had also allegedly attempted to kill himself on the night of April 10 by eating sleeping pills. After the incident, he was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital from where his brother took him to his apartment. His brother spoke to him for two days and tried to counsel him. After two days, he dropped him at the hostel. However, just a day later, the victim took the extreme step again and it turned fatal this time.

Police have handed over his body to his brother who has taken it home to West Bengal. The details of the suicide letter have been shared with the West Bengal Police. Police is also likely to file an FIR under sections of unnatural sexual assault and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) on the basis of the suicide note.

His family told the police that he had done his graduation from a university in Kolkata and had joined IIT just two months back for a postgraduate course. They also said that he had never complained about being sexually assaulted when he was in Kolkata and had no signs of depression also.