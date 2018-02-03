Jeewan Jyoti student death case: Delhi Police arrest 4th accused

NEW DELHI: Another accused has on Saturday been apprehended in connection with the suspicious death of a 14-year-old student of a school in Delhi's Khajuri Khas.

The teen, a student of the Jeewan Jyoti School in Khajuri Khas, was found unconscious inside school premises on February 1. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, however, was declared brought dead.

According to police, five people including the deceased student were seen fighting inside a bathroom of the school in a CCTV footage. Three other accused have already been arrested.

Following the incident, people staged a protest outside the school.

Earlier, the family of the 14-year-old student had claimed that he had died more than two hours ago. They had further claimed that he had been in a fight with someone before dying.

"School called us saying he is unconscious. When we came here, they refused to admit him. We then took him to another hospital which declared him dead. He had died over 2 hours ago. Looking at his body we realised he had been in a fight with someone," uncle of the deceased had said.

The incident comes in the wake of the suspicious killing of Pradhuman Thakur, a Class 2 student, who was found dead in his school's toilet with his throat slit.

The brutal murder incident took place on September 8, last year. Seven-year-old Pradhuman was a student of Gurugram's Ryan International School.