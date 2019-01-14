JNU sedition case: 1200-page chargesheet filed against Kanhaiya Kumar, others

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday filed a 1200-page chargesheet in the JNU sedition case against former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar and other activists, including Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

The Patiala House Court will take up the chargesheet for consideration on Tuesday. The chargesheet has been filed under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 124A (sedition), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 465 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine, forged document), 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 149 (unlawful assembly with common object), 147(rioting), and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Reacting to the chargesheet against him, Kanhaiya said that the move coming just before the elections shows it is politically motivated. "I would like to thank police and Modi Ji. The filing of the chargesheet after three years, just ahead of elections clearly shows it is politically motivated. I trust the judiciary of my country," Kanhaiya said.

Kumar, Khalid and Bhattacharya were arrested in 2016 in a sedition case for allegedly organising an event in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus against the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru. The arrests had triggered a huge controversy with the opposition slamming the police for "working at the behest of the ruling BJP".

The controversial event at the JNU had sparked outrage after allegations were made that anti-national slogans were raised. Kanhaiya got into the limelight after his arrest. There were massive protests across the country after his arrest.