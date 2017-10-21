Man, who brutally killed bartender friend, stuffed chopped body parts inside fridge, nabbed

Bhubaneswar: The Delhi Police arrested the prime accused of killing his bartender friend and later hiding his dismembered body inside a fridge in his house.

The accused, Vipin Joshi, who has been on the run since October 15, was nabbed from Odisha's Rourkela. He was hiding at one of his friend's place.

As per police, Joshi murdered 'best friend' Badal Mandal over a heated argument. He, later chopped Mandal's body into several pieces and stuffed it inside a refrigerator at the latter's flat in south Delhi and fled to Odisha.

Southeast Joint commissioner Praveer Ranjan said that the accused has confessed to his crime. During the interrogation, Joshi revealed that he killed Mandal following an argument that broke out between the two while they were consuming alcohol.

However, the police suspect that the murder was executed with 'proper planning'.

On October 14, the police found Mandal's dismembered body at his flat. The police said though the house was locked from outside, they were alarmed by a nauseating stench coming from the building.

The police broke into the house and found the victim's body parts inside the fridge.

The duo worked as bartenders at 'Fio Country Kitchen and Bar' that is located inside the Garden of Five Senses in Saket.