Delhi

Minor raped by 60-yr-old neighbour in Delhi's Palam

The accused, a rickshaw-puller, was known to the victim's family, said Delhi Police.

Representational Image

New Delhi: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 60-year-old neighbour in southwest Delhi's Palam, the police said today.

The accused, a rickshaw-puller, was known to the victim's family, they added. On August 20, he had gone out with the minor and her father. The father left the girl with the accused for some time, which is when he allegedly raped her, they said.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother after returning home, following which the family approached the police.

The accused was arrested the same day, the police said.

