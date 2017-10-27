Myanmar's Consul General dies in Jharkhand road accident

Ranchi: Myanmar's Consul General Pyi Soe died in a road accident in Jharkhand`s Giridih district on Friday, police said.

According to police, Soe was travelling in an Innova car with his family members when it crashed with a truck at Galagi village, under Nimiyahat police station in Giridih. He was going to Kolkata from Bihar`s Gaya district.

His wife and two others were injured in the accident.

Soe sustained multiple injuries, including on his face.

He was admitted to a local hospital but died later.

His wife and the other two injured persons are being treated in a hospital in Giridih.

Giridih district Superintendent of Police and other officials rushed to the hospital on learning of the accident but were informed about the death of the Myanmarese diplomat.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has condoled the death.