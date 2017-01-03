Najeeb Jung referred 7 'corruption' cases of Kejriwal govt to CBI before demitting LG office: Sources

Delhi: Former Delhi LG Najeeb Jung had referred seven cases related to alleged corruption in AAP government to CBI before demitting office, PTI quoted sources as saying.

CBI sources said the agency has registered two FIRs on the basis of referral while in one case a Preliminary Enquiry has been registered.

They said four referrals are in various stages of considerations at the agency.

The sources said the cases were referred on the basis of Shunglu panel observations which had pointed out these alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi government.

The agency had recently registered a case into the appointment of Nikunj Aggarwal as OSD to Health Minister Satyendra Jain, besides alleged irregularities in the functioning of Delhi Wakf Board.

On December 22, Jung, whose nearly three-and-a-half-year tenure was marked by frequent run-ins with the AAP government, had resigned as Delhi's LG.

The sudden announcement that the 65-year-old former bureaucrat had quit had taken political circles by surprise since only a few days earlier he had written to the Centre that he was going on leave to Goa during Christmas.

In a brief statement, Jung's office had said that he had submitted his resignation to the government and that he would be returning to academics, "his first love".

At the same time, Jung had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his help and cooperation and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal for his two-year "association".

A 1973-batch IAS officer, Jung had assumed charge as 19th Lt Governor of Delhi on July 9, 2013, five months before the Delhi Assembly elections.

Before becoming LG, Jung had headed the Jamia Millia Islamia university as vice chancellor.

(With Agency inputs)