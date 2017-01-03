Najeeb Jung referred 7 'corruption' cases of Kejriwal govt to CBI before demitting LG office: Sources
Delhi: Former Delhi LG Najeeb Jung had referred seven cases related to alleged corruption in AAP government to CBI before demitting office, PTI quoted sources as saying.
CBI sources said the agency has registered two FIRs on the basis of referral while in one case a Preliminary Enquiry has been registered.
They said four referrals are in various stages of considerations at the agency.
The sources said the cases were referred on the basis of Shunglu panel observations which had pointed out these alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi government.
The agency had recently registered a case into the appointment of Nikunj Aggarwal as OSD to Health Minister Satyendra Jain, besides alleged irregularities in the functioning of Delhi Wakf Board.
On December 22, Jung, whose nearly three-and-a-half-year tenure was marked by frequent run-ins with the AAP government, had resigned as Delhi's LG.
The sudden announcement that the 65-year-old former bureaucrat had quit had taken political circles by surprise since only a few days earlier he had written to the Centre that he was going on leave to Goa during Christmas.
In a brief statement, Jung's office had said that he had submitted his resignation to the government and that he would be returning to academics, "his first love".
At the same time, Jung had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his help and cooperation and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal for his two-year "association".
A 1973-batch IAS officer, Jung had assumed charge as 19th Lt Governor of Delhi on July 9, 2013, five months before the Delhi Assembly elections.
Before becoming LG, Jung had headed the Jamia Millia Islamia university as vice chancellor.
(With Agency inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: Car carrying 5 people dragged into the river by high tides in China
- India's first 'Clean India' machine set up in Delhi's Connaught place
- Watch: PM Modi addresses Mahaparivartan rally in Lucknow
- Will rival political parties gain from Samajwadi Party's feud?
- Mulayam Singh cancels SP National Convention scheduled for January 5
- Now, Airtel offers free 3GB of 4G data every month till December, 2017
- Unprecedented crowd at PM Narendra Modi's Lucknow Parivartan Rally
- PM Modi addresses parivartan rally in Lucknow: As it happened
- Bengaluru molestation: What really happened with girls during New Year's celebrations at MG Road, Brigade Road
- IPL 10: Laxmipathy Balaji named KKR's bowling coach; Gautam Gambhir welcomes pacer on Twitter