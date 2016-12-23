Najeeb Jung resigns: From Anil Baijal, Kiran Bedi to Subramanian Swamy – who would be next Delhi Lt Governor?

New Delhi: Najeeb Jung's resignation as Delhi Lt Governor on Thursday has triggered speculations about his likely successors.

Reports doing the rounds suggest that former IPS officer and Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi or retired bureaucrat Anil Baijal, who served as the Union home secretary in the Atal Bihari Valypayee government, may be considered for the top post.

Social media is abuzz with speculations that Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy and former police chief BS Bassi might take over after Najeeb Jung’s resignation.

In a surprise move, Delhi's Lt Governor, whose nearly three-and-a-half-year tenure was marked by frequent run-ins with the AAP government, resigned on Thursday, without any reason, leaving the city and central government and most parties taken aback.

Jung's Office did not say why the 66-year-old former IAS officer had called it quits but quoted him as saying that he would return to academics, "his first love".

Jung's resignation came as a big shock for the political parties as only a few days earlier he had written to the Centre that he was going on leave to Goa during Christmas and had even scheduled a meeting with Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi.

Congress Delhi chief Ajay Maken termed Jung's resignation as an "unceremonious exit" and asked the Central government to explain the reason behind it.

"We feel there has been a deal between the BJP and AAP because of which he has been made to leave. The central government should come out clean," he added.