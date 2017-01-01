New Year Day shocker: Shoe hurled at Delhi CM Kejriwal in Rohtak
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 17:23
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was jolted by a rude shock on Sunday when a man hurled a shoe at him during a rally in Rohtak in neighbouring Haryana.
The incident took place while Kejriwal was addressing a rally against demonetisation. The identity of the attacker was not immediately known.
In his address, Kejriwal termed demonetisation a "huge scam" and sought an independent probe into the note ban.
The AAP leader criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the November 8 demonetisation.
"Demonetisation is the biggest scandal in independent India," and "The entire exercise was political and guided by corruption," NewsX quoted him as saying.
Kejriwal had faced several attacks on him in the recent past.
