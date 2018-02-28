हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
No metro service in Delhi till 2.30 pm on Holi

The metro services will, however, resume at 2.30 pm on all lines and will continue normally thereafter.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 28, 2018, 16:46 PM IST
In the wake of the festival of Holi, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that the metro services will be curtailed on Friday. The DMRC has said that no metro services will be available till 2.30 pm on all lines of Delhi Metro on March 2.

The metro services will, however, resume at 2.30 pm on all lines and will continue normally thereafter. The metro feeder bus services are not likely to be functional for the whole day on Friday.

Every year on Holi, the DMRC suspends metro train services till 2.30 pm. Normal operations, however, begin at 2.30 pm on all routes.

The Airport metro line is also expected to start operations at 2.30 pm on Holi.

