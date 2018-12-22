No resignation sought: Manish Sisodia refutes Alka Lamba's claim, dismisses it as rumours

NEW DELHI: No resignation has been sought from Aam Aadmi Party legislator Alka Lamba, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday. His comments came a day after Lamba said that she will tender her resignation as "demanded" by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over not supporting a resolution in the assembly on revoking late PM Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna.

He further clarified AAP does not support that Bharat Ratna should be taken back from former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

“We do not agree that Bharat Ratna Shud be taken back from Rajiv Gandhi,” said Sisodia while briefing the media in the national capital.

A controvery erupted after the Delhi Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which it was demanded that 'Bharat Ratna' awarded to Rajiv Gandhi be withdrawn, but the later AAP distanced itself from the reference to the Congress leader.

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, moved the resolution in the Assembly, and mentioned Rajiv Gandhi's name while reading the text, demanding that the Bharat Ratna to the Congress leader be withdrawn for "justifying anti-Sikh riots".

Later, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed the lines about the former prime minister were not part of the original text placed before the house and it was a handwritten amendment proposed by a member that cannot be passed in such a manner.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Lines about Late Rajiv Gandhi were not part of resolution placed before house and distributed to the members.<br>One MLA in his handwriting proposed an addition/amendment about Late Rajiv Gandhi.<br>Amendments cannot be passed in this manner.</p>— Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) <a href="https://twitter.com/Saurabh_MLAgk/status/1076127787348578304?ref_src=tws...">December 21, 2018</a></blockquote>

In a series of tweets, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti added, “In connection with a dispute about a line on Sri Rajiv Gandhi in the resolution passed in assembly today, I confirm that the line was not part of original resolution distributed to MLAs n it was me who suggested the line as an amendment n passed on to Sri Jarnail Singh Ji...1/2.

“Jarnail ji didn't propose that amendment n never put that 4 vote.Amendments r always put to vote separately n unless passed,that can't form part of passed resolution.1st I talked of this in my speech n then suggested this amendment n party had no opportunity to see same....2/2.

“I further clarify that amendment I proposed was not put to vote as an amendment n hence there is no question of passing the same. Hope this answers the dispute conclusively.”

The matter became a major crisis with AAP MLA Alka Lamba alleging she was "put under pressure" to support the resolution, which she resisted and boycotted.

The Chandni Chowk MLA said she was not happy with the demand to take back Bharat Ratna from Gandhi and staged a walkout in protest. The AAP later distanced itself from the resolution.