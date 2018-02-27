Pickpockets drag man out of DTC bus, stab him; wife chases and catches criminals

New Delhi: A young man was stabbed to death on Sunday evening for allegedly resisting a pickpocketing in a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus by a group of men near Pragati Maidan.

As per media reports, the man, said to be one Amarjeet, was dragged out of the bus and allegedly stabbed by a gang of pickpockets. The man was reportedly returning home with his wife, brother, and minor son after visiting the Delhi zoo.

When Amarjeet saw two men taking the mobile phone from his brother Sandeep’s back pocket, he raised an alarm. At this point, the pickpockets jumped off the bus.

The man's wife, said to be one Manju, was attacked when she tried to catch hold of the men. On seeing his wife bleed, Amarjeet rushed to save her, but one of the men, reportedly called Ajit, the last to get out of the bus among his gang, dragged him out and stabbed him.

Reports further say that the bus had stopped when the incident occurred, however, nobody came to the rescue of the family.

Nonetheless, Manju is said to have chased the other two pickpockets - Sumit and Suraj - and caught them. This is when some people stopped to help her and subsequently two policemen who were patrolling the area caught hold of the two men.

Amarjeet, reportedly is from Uttar Pradesh originally and was living with his family in a rented home in Delhi’s Nilothi.