Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a commuter made porn video was played on a screen at Rajiv Chowk metro station in New Delhi.
The porn video was reportedly made on April 9. As per Delhi Metro Rail Corporation ( DMRC), the screen at Rajiv Chowk metro station on which porn was played, is reserved for commercials.
With a video of the giant screen playing the explicit clip going viral on Saturday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) claimed being "unaware" about the clip and put the onus on a private contractor entrusted with installing the screen meant for displaying advertisements.
"The DMRC is not aware about this clip. However, this LED screen was under commissioning and testing by a private contractor and the same is still under commissioning. The work is still not completed," Delhi Metro spokesperson Anuj Dayal said in a statement.
The 25 second video widely shared on social networks, shows the clip being played on the screen with commuters passing by the screen in usual hurry but some of then stopped to record it on their mobile phones.
Meanwhile, the porn clip has gone viral.
In 2013, the CCTV cameras installed in Delhi Metro trains were used to capture couples` intimate moments.
As per a Hindi daily, 13 videos were uploaded on porn sites.
The footage recorded by security cameras in Metro trains and stations can only be accessed by DMRC officials and CISF personnel, who look after the security.
A similar incident took place at a bus stand in Kerela`s Wayanad district in June 2015.
