Sampoorna Kranti Superfast Express

Power car of Sampoorna Kranti Superfast Express derails at Ghaziabad

The Patna-bound train went off track at Kotgaon area in Ghaziabad at around 6:40 pm.

New Delhi: The power car of the Sampoorna Kranti Superfast Express derailed at Ghaziabad on Saturday, but no passenger was injured, officials said.

Rail traffic towards Moradabad has been held up, a northern railway spokesperson said.

"Restoration work is underway," he added. 

