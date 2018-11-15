हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Signature Bridge ruckus

Signature Bridge ruckus: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal named as accused in FIR filed by Manoj Tiwari

Kejriwal's party has accused the Delhi Police of working at the behest of BJP.

Signature Bridge ruckus: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal named as accused in FIR filed by Manoj Tiwari

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has been named as an accused in the FIR lodged by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari in connection with scuffle during the inauguration of Signature Bridge on 4th November.

Kejriwal's party has accused the Delhi Police of working at the behest of BJP -  its “political master” - and registering an FIR against Kejriwal and not against Manoj Tiwari.

Shrugging off criticism from AAP, Delhi Police said that is following the due procedure and the matter related to the ruckus on November 4 is being probed by the Crime Branch.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had on Tuesday filed a police complaint against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan who had allegedly misbehaved with him during the inauguration of the Signature Bridge last week.

According to ANI, the Delhi BJP chief filed a complaint against Khan and several unknown persons. 

Tiwari also wrote a letter to the DCP northeast demanding action against the AAP legislator.

During the inauguration of 'Signature Bridge' on Sunday, Tiwari had alleged that he was heckled, pushed and threatened by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and his party workers.

The BJP MP also alleged that a few policemen too misbehaved with him. 

"The policemen who entered into a scuffle with me have been identified. The additional DCP-I of this area is saying that some AAP volunteers were injured. I will show them what the police is in just four days," an agitated Tiwari said.

Tiwari and his supporters had reached the venue of the inaugural function allegedly carrying black flags. 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were not present when the protest took place.

Tiwari had expressed displeasure over not being invited to the function and took a dig at the Kejriwal government, saying he would be present at the bridge to welcome the Chief Minister.
 
A statement issued by the party later said, ''AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan attacked the Delhi BJP president at the instance of Kejriwal". 

However, Khan categorically denied the charges.
 
"Why was he (Tiwari) there and trying to come on the stage? What was his intention? Why didn't the police stop him? I was just trying to stop Tiwari from coming on the stage. His allegation that I threatened to shoot him is laughable," the AAP leader said. 

When he (Manoj Tiwari) was trying to climb the stage I stopped him, I didn't push him. It was obvious from his actions that if he was successful in climbing the stage he would have misbehaved or attacked CM and Deputy CM, Amanatullah Khan said.

A video of the alleged incident also emerged in which Khan could be seen shoving Tiwari and scuffling with him close to the stage where the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleague were attending the inaugural function.

Tiwari said he had gone to the venue to share the moment of joy with people, but he was threatened. 

Signature Bridge ruckus, Arvind Kejriwal, Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP, Delhi Police

