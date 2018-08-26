हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Snag on Delhi Metro Yellow line for over two hours, commuters stuck inside packed coaches

The snag occurred due to a fault in the overhead electrification, the Delhi Metro said. 

New Delhi: It was a harrowing Raksha Bandhan day on Sunday for thousands of Delhi Metro commuters who got trapped in the Yellow Line coaches in the morning hours due to a technical glitch.

People stuck in the coaches frantically advised others not to take the Metro through Twitter and complained they were feeling claustrophobic inside the packed coaches.

The Yellow Line connects north Delhi and Gurugram in Haryana. "It's heavy crowd here, people are suffering... trapped in Metro. Please take immediate action," tweeted one commuter.

Another begged Metro to act, saying the coaches were struck for 30 minutes.

The snag occurred due to a fault in the overhead electrification, the Delhi Metro said. The problem lasted for close to four hours.

"Services were affected on the Yellow Line from 9.55 a.m. to 12.40 p.m.," Delhi Metro Rail Corp said in a statement. It said the operations were affected between Chhatarpur in south Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

