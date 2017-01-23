Speeding BMW kills cab driver, on first day of his job, near IIT flyover in South Delhi
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 13:57
Pic courtsey: ANI
New Delhi: In a dreadful accident, a speeding BMW car crashed into a private cab in South Delhi on Sunday night.
Nazrul Islam, 32, who was on his very first day into the new job on Sunday, was killed when his cab, a WagonR, was hit behind by a BMW car near IIT Flyover on Outer Ring Road at around 11:15 pm.
The impact of the crash was so much that the Uber cab flung in the air.
As per a witness, the accused, who was in his early 20s, came out if his vehicle and inquired about the victim. However, he left immediately.
He is absconding.
The police have gathered a CCTV footage from near the accident site and are probing into the incident.
First Published: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 12:32
