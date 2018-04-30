Surgeon allegedly shot by brother near home over property dispute

NEW DELHI: A South Delhi-based orthopedic surgeon was injured after assailants allegedly opened fire at him. The doctor too fired back nearly 10 rounds. More than 22 rounds were fired from both sides. The incident took place around 10:20 pm on Sunday night outside the doctor's Fatehpur Beri residence.

The doctor claimed that his brother, with whom he has a long standing property dispute in Gurgaon, is behind the attack. However, the cops are yet to confirm it.Three to four unidentified persons are also reportedly involved in the gunfight.

The doctor is currently recovering in a hospital.

A case under several sections including attempt to murder has been registered.