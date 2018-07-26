हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Three sisters die of starvation in Delhi's Mandawali, magisterial probe ordered

The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the tragic deaths of three sisters who were found dead in east Delhi's Mandawali area on Wednesday.

Three sisters die of starvation in Delhi&#039;s Mandawali, magisterial probe ordered

NEW DELHI: The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the tragic deaths of three sisters who were found dead in east Delhi's Mandawali area on Wednesday.

Expressing shock and grief over the incident, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter and said that he would visit the family on Thursday.

The post-mortem report of these girls, aged two, four and eight, confirmed that they died due to malnutrition.

The three sisters were taken to the hospital by neighbours where they were declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, the local police, which was initially treating it as the case of natural death, is now looking at other angles after the recovery of pills and medicine bottles from the victim's house leading to suspicion of poisoning behind their deaths.

Speaking about the incident, Pankaj Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east), said, "A board of doctors conducted a re-examination at the GTB hospital. According to the initial autopsy report, the girls died due to starvation and its complications."

The father of the girls is a labourer who has not returned home since Tuesday. The mother of the deceased is mentally unstable.

According to neighbours, the family had recently moved into this new place and are staying on rent.

Interestingly Mandawali falls under the constituency of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Tags:
DElhi starvation deathMandawaliManish SisodiaEast DelhiDelhi Police

