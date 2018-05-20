Two, including minor, stabbed by unidentified men in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two persons, including a minor, were stabbed in two separate incidents in southeast Delhi, police said Sunday.

Firoz Khan (45) was stabbed thrice by unidentified miscreants in Govindpuri when he was returning home last night, the police said.

The victim, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, was undergoing treatment at a hospital, they added.

In another incident, a 17-year-old boy was stabbed when he was returning home after offering prayers at a mosque in Jasola, the police said.

He got into a fight with some men, who stabbed him, they said, adding that the boy was also undergoing treatment at a hospital.