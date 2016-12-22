Uber diver molests woman passenger in Delhi, arrested

New Delhi: An Uber cab driver was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman passenger near the Delhi airport.

The woman, 32, booked the cab around 5 pm from the airport to go to Palam. The driver Rajiv, 36, arrived late following which she got into an argument with him, police said.

Instead of taking the designated route from Aerocity, the driver took Mahipalpur Road and when she protested, the driver got angry and threw a handbag on her and threatened her with dire consequences, police said.

The driver then asked the woman to get out of the car near Delhi Cantonment.

The woman immediately went to the police station lodged a complaint. A case was registered based on the complaint and the driver was arrested.

With PTI inputs