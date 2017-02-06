Vehicle-free Connaught Place: Traders give shutdown call for tomorrow
New Delhi: Traders of the iconic Connaught Place market have called for a shutdown on Tuesday to protest the plan to make middle and inner circle vehicle-free.
The decision to make the middle and the inner circular roads of CP vehicle-free was announced last month following a meeting chaired by Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu and attended by officials of the Urban Development Ministry, NDMC and Delhi Police.
As per the plan, the middle and inner circular roads of CP in the heart of the national capital were to be made vehicle-free from February for three months on a pilot basis, a move aimed at decongesting the area.
However, the plan is yet to take off. The civic body is exploring ways for executing it and negotiations with various stakeholders are going on.
"CP will be closed tomorrow as traders want to voice their strong disagreement against the change in traffic and parking planning in the market. We will gather to chalk out a strategy if our demands are not heard," said Atul Bhargav, president, New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA).
According to NDMC officials, the modalities for execution of the plan are being worked out and discussions are on with traders and other stakeholders to assure them that the move will not cause financial loss to them.
"The execution of a plan of this scale requires multiple agency coordination and we are in consultation with different stakeholders to workout a detailed plan of action. Traders are concerned and we have been assuring them that a dedicated implementation of the plan will not cause any loss to them," a senior NDMC official said.
The drive which was expected to begin from February 1 is likely to kick-start by end of this month or early March.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Hike in India's defence budget: Is Pakistan scared of the move?
- ISRO to launch record satellites at one go next week
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
- UP Assembly Election: Political rallies galore ahead of polls
- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag troll each other over a PARTICULAR image — VIDEOS & PHOTOS
- Nitibha Kaul reacts to truth about ‘Bigg Boss 10’ winner Manveer Gurjar’s marital status
- When Bees attack halted play between India and Australia in 2008 – Watch Video
- Pune Infosys girl murder: These were Rasila Raju's last words before she abruptly ended phone call
- Assembly Elections 2017: BJP will form next government in Uttar Pradesh, says Amit Shah
Top Videos
-
Are political parties using 'triple talaq' issue as a vote bank during UP elections?
-
UP polls: Mulayam Singh does U-turn, to campaign for SP-Congress alliance
-
Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
-
Donald Trump lashes out at US judge who blocked his immigration ban