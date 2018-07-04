हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AAP vs LG

Victory for democracy, demand for full statehood to Delhi remains: AAP

Manish Sisodia repeatedly mentioned the power to appoint or transfers officers as a take away for the AAP.

File picture.

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come out hitting a victorious note after the Supreme Court ruled that the Lieutenant-Governor is bound by the advice of Delhi's elected government. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said the AAP government would no longer have to send any files to the L-G.

"It is a landmark judgement by the Supreme Court. Now, the Delhi government will not have to send their files to LG for approval. Because of this, work will not be stalled because of questions or comments on files by the L-G," said Sisodia, at a press conference shortly after the judgement.

"This judgement has made it clear that there are only three subjects that are on the concurrent list when it comes to the Delhi government and the Centre. Hence, the services are not a concurrent subject. This will allow us to make the appointments and transfers that the elected government wants," he declared.

The appointments or transfers of officers of the AAP's choice has long been a bone of contention between the Delhi government and the Centre. 

Sisodia also thanked the Supreme Court for the judgement, terming it a win for democracy.

His boss, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, too expressed a similar sentiment in a short tweet. "A big victory for the people of Delhi...a big victory for democracy," he said.

 

 

However, the Supreme Court also made it extremely clear that Delhi is not a full-fledged state, and that it has special status, and that the Constitution demands that the Delhi and Central governments have to work together. This is a blow to the AAP's repeated demand for full statehood to Delhi.

However, the AAP seems to be in no mood to let this demand go. "The struggle for full statehood will continue," declared Sisodia.

 

 

Other AAP leaders have also reacted victoriously and have taken shots at the Centre, accusing it of tying the AAP government's hands for more than three years.

 

