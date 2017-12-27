WATCH: Indigo flight fuel leak forces 173 passengers to deboard Delhi airport

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
A Thiruvananthapuram-bound Indigo flight on Wednesday suffered a fuel leak at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 27, 2017, 14:02 PM IST
Representational image (File photo)

NEW DELHI: A Thiruvananthapuram-bound Indigo flight on Wednesday suffered a fuel leak at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

As many as 173 passengers onboard were made to disembark after the leak came into notice.

The incident took place right before the flight was about to take off.

Fire services were immediately called in to tackle the situation.

Ingido has been facing flaks since one of the aircraft staffer manhandling a passenger on the tarmac at Delhi airport.

