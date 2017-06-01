3 years of Modi government: FM Jaitley says credibility of economy has been restored

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that the government has restored the credibility of the economy during the last three years of coming into power.

Addressing a press conference on 3 years achievement of the Narendra Modi government, FM Jaitley said, “We have shown decisiveness, even the ability to take difficult decisions.”

Stating that the government took key initiatives to reduce scope for corruption and discretion in governance, Jaitley added that the government has also leveraged market mechanisms to bring benefits to the deserving.

Jaitley added, he firmly believes that Goods and Services Tax (GST) will usher in a revolution in taxation administration.

“Government is in full preparedness for rolling out of GST. In Srinagar meeting of GST Council, all ministers were in favour of keeping 1st July date”.

Further, responding to a media query on demonetisation, he said that some slowdown was visible even prior demonetisation.