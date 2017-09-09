30 items of mass consumption to cost less, GST cess to go up on SUVs, large cars

Hyderabad: The GST rates on 30 items of mass consumption were slashed on Saturday while the cess on mid and high-segment cars went up as the Council formed a five-member Committee to sort out technical glitches faced on the return-filing portal while the last date for GSTR 1 has been extended by a month.

Briefing the media after the second review meeting post the Goods and Services Tax roll out, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that in consonance with the recommendations of the fitment committee, the tax rates on approximately 30 goods of common man`s utility, including raincoats, rubberbands and batter for idli and dosa, have been reduced.

Khadi fabric through Khadi and Village Industries Commission Act of 1956 (KVIC) stores will now be exempted under GST.

Talking about the increase in cess rates on automobiles, he said that while status quo has been maintained for small cars (petrol and diesel), hybrid cars and 13-seater vehicles, the Council decided to increase the cess rates for some segments.

GST cess on mid-segment cars has been increased by 2 per cent, for large segment cars it has been increased by 5 per cent and for SUVs by 7 per cent, he said.

The minister said in view of the GST filing portal encountering increasing technical glitches, the Council has decided to set up a five-member ministerial panel to oversee its functioning and smoothen the process.

The return filing date deadline of GSTR-1 for July, that was to end on Sunday, has also been extended by a month till October 10.

"Since the work is huge, the Council decided a new schedule itself for filing returns. Because of the load on the system, we want to give adequate time to taxpayers," Jaitley told reporters after the meeting.

"There are transient challenges in technology. The Council decided to appoint a committee, the composition of which will be announced in a day or two. It will consist of ministers who will interact with GST to ensure a smooth transformation," he said.

The decision was taken after the Council reviewed the functioning of the GST Network (GSTN) platform. A detailed presentation was given to the members by GSTN officials.

Jaitley said the portal did face technical glitches on two-three occasions due to overload.