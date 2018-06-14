हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aadhaar card

5,000 Aadhar cards found at scrap dealer's shop in Jaipur

DoIT secretary Akhil Arora has said that he has already sent a team to investigate into the matter.

5,000 Aadhar cards found at scrap dealer&#039;s shop in Jaipur

New Delhi: In a shocking incidence, 5,000 Aadhaar cards were found in a scrap dealer's shop in Jaipur.  

The Department of Information Technology (DoIT) has said that it will start the probe, as per Zee Media report.  DoIT secretary Akhil Arora has said that he has already sent a team to investigate into the matter.

It may be recalled that in March this year, volunteers in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal city found hundreds of Aadhaar cards dumped in a well in the district while they were cleaning it.

The volunteers were carrying out work of desilting the well when they found some plastic bags inside it. To their surprise, they found hundreds of original Aadhaar cards on opening the bags.

Many of them were found in damaged condition, but around 157 were partially damaged. The unique identification number of these cards were intact.

The recovered cards were issued between 2011 and 2014 by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Tags:
Aadhaar cardAadhaar card scrap shopAadhaar card JaipurAadhaar card scrap dealer shop

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close