close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Artisans with Rs 20 lakh turnover exempt from GST registration

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra said besides exempting artisans, the 21st meeting of the highest decision making body of the GST exempted clay idols from the tax.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 20:53
Artisans with Rs 20 lakh turnover exempt from GST registration

Hyderabad: The GST Council on Saturday exempted artisans and folk artists with an annual turnover of up to Rs 20 lakh from registration under the just introduced Goods and Services Tax (GST).

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra said besides exempting artisans, the 21st meeting of the highest decision making body of the GST exempted clay idols from the tax.

Also, no registration would be required for inter-state job works, he said.

"For artisans, artists, folk arts and tribal arts, no registration will be required up to Rs 20 lakh (turnover). Clay idols are exempt now," he said, adding that "job work inter-state, you don't need any registration now up to Rs 20 lakh turnover."

On government work contract, the tax rate has been reduced to 12 per cent from 18 per cent. "That will save government a lot of tax."

A committee of ministers has been formed to look into technical issues facing the GST-Network, the IT backbone and portal for registration and tax returns under the GST regime.

"GSTN has major problems. We had much discussions and all that has to be settled and a committee of ministers has been formed along with a committee of officers," he said.

The panels would look into the glitches, he said. "Small and medium enterprises are suffering today, this has to be corrected."

Jammu and Kashmir Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu said the deadline for filing of sales return or GSTR-1 for the month of July - the first month of implementation of the new tax regime, has been extended by a month to October 10.

Drabu said hike in cess on cars was not discussed.

On the functioning of GSTN, he said it "is a real concern. We have acknowledged that it is a concern. An inter- ministerial group has been formed in-principle. The Chairman (Finance Minister Arun Jaitley) has been authorised to select ministers. A group of ministers will be formed and they will talk to GSTN and private parties."

On revenues accruing to states in the first month of the GST, Drabu said he does not "see a pattern right now in it. This time there will be a lot of backlog. Let it stabilise for one cycle".

Goa State Panchayat Minister Mouvin Godinho said the 18 per cent interest levied on delayed filing of returns has been waived.

TAGS

GST Council meetGST CouncilGSTGST rolloutGST artisansGST registrationGSTNGSTR form

From Zee News

GST council meet successfully ended ; here are the major decisions taken
Economy

GST council meet successfully ended ; here are the major de...

30 items of mass consumption to cost less, GST cess to go up on SUVs, large cars
Economy

30 items of mass consumption to cost less, GST cess to go u...

GST Council forms panel to oversee technical glitches in filing returns
Economy

GST Council forms panel to oversee technical glitches in fi...

Saudi says it&#039;s accelerating economic reforms, Aramco IPO on track
International Business

Saudi says it's accelerating economic reforms, Aramco...

Tata Motors launches Tigor XM sedan
Automobiles

Tata Motors launches Tigor XM sedan

CBI books 19 companies for sending over 400 crore abroad
Companies

CBI books 19 companies for sending over 400 crore abroad

Trump nominates Indian-American as economic diplomacy head
International Business

Trump nominates Indian-American as economic diplomacy head

Tata Motors union calls off four-day strike at Jamshedpur plant
Companies

Tata Motors union calls off four-day strike at Jamshedpur p...

ICICI Lombard IPO to be launched in market on September 15
Companies

ICICI Lombard IPO to be launched in market on September 15

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video