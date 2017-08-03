Book tatkal tickets now and pay IRCTC later

close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 09:45
New Delhi: The last minute ticket booking on Indian Railways has become even more convenient. Passengers can book tickets on tatkal quota on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC) website and pay later.

Till now, this service was available only for general reservations. For tatkal bookings people had to pay first via the standard online payment gateways before the IRCTC portal confirmed their ticket.

For tatkal tickets, IRCTC users will be able to pay via cash, debit card or credit card by opting to have tickets delivered at their doorstep, said IRCTC payment provider Anduril Technologies.

The new feature eliminates the transaction failures as often the money gets debited and the ticket is not issued due to multiple reasons. The refund cycle is of about seven to 15 days.

 

