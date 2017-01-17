close
Budget 2017: Expectations of students

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 13:04
New Delhi: With just a fortnight left for the presentation of the Union Budget, students are hoping that the forthcoming Budget would see some special announcemts being made by the Finance Minister.

Students are pinning their hopes high on the Union Budget for 2017-18 and expecting that exemptions against education loans can be extended to 10 years from the currently allowed 8 years.

They hope that there will be no further rise in service tax otherwise educational institutions will increase their fees.

To make domestic higher education more affordable, the government must take adequate steps to decrease education loan rates across the board.

Another area needs the attention of the finance ministry. Focus of government must be on issues like hostel fees, which should be decreased, and number of seats, which should be increased in universities.

But most of all, the number of govt universities must be increased to cater to the rising number of students seeking higher education.

The finance ministry has invited suggestions from public for Union Budget 2017-18, which will be presented on February 1 next year.

Citizen from all walks of life are welcome to be a part of the budget making process. You can submit your suggestions either directly in the comments box or attach a PDF document.

So if you are a student and you have further expectations from the Finance ministry, you can do so at the government portal.

 

First Published: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 11:08
