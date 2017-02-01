Budget 2017: Here's what's cheaper and what's dearer!

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday presented the Union Budget 2017 which the government hailed as 'path-breaking' while PM Modi termed it as 'uttam' Budget.

And while custom and excise duty has been hike on some, it has been reduced on some products which will eventually lead to commodities getting costlier or cheaper.

In his speech, Jaitley said his proposals on excise and customs duties will not result in any significant loss or gain to the exchequer, the fine print suggests a host of items can become either cheaper or dearer.

So, here is the list of items that are getting cheaper and dearer.

CHEAPER

> Booking railway tickets online

> RO membrane elements for household usage

> LNG

> Solar tempered glass used in solar panels

> Fuel cell based power generating systems

> Wind operated energy generator

> Vegetable tanning extracts used in making leather products

> POS machines card and fingerprint readers

> Group insurance for Defence services.

DEARER

> Cigarettes, pan masala, cigar, cheroots, bidis, chewing tobacco

> LED lamp components

> Cashew nuts (roasted and salted)

> Aluminum ores and concentrates

> Polymer coated MS tapes used in manufacturing of optical fibres

> Silver coins and medallions

> Printed circuit board used in making mobile phones

With Agency Inputs