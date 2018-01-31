Budget 2018: 5 things Modi government needs to do to keep investors` confidence

Mumbai: Stock markets remain nervous after the government`s annual economic survey on Monday suggested "a pause" in fiscal consolidation, sending bonds plummeting.

However, after the Economic Survey, much now depends on Union Budget that is all set to be presented tomorrow (February 1).

Since his election four years ago, Indian markets have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s campaign to mend patchy public finances and develop new areas of growth in Asia`s third largest economy.

Stocks have been more resilient, gaining 4.9 percent this year and hitting records amid signs earnings are recovering after years of poor performance.

While investors expect some spending to support an economy that`s expected to post its weakest growth in four years, they will want to see such stimulus is well-financed.

Here are five things Modi government needs to do to keep investors` confidence