By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 01, 2018, 12:13 PM IST
Budget 2018: India to become $5 trillion economy soon, says FM Jaitley

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said India is poised to become $5 trillion economy soon from $2.5 trillion now.

"We are now a $ 2.5 trillion economy, and we are firmly on a path to achieve 8 percent plus growth soon," Jaitley said while delivering his Union Budget 2018-19 speech here.

"From ease of doing business, our govt has moved to ease of living for the poor and middle class," he said.

"We hope to grow at 7.2% to 7.5% in the second half of 2017-18," he added.

Arun JaitleyIndian economyUnion BudgetUnion Budget 2018Union Budget 2018-19Union Budget 2018 Live updatesUnion Budget 2018 live news
