Budget 2018: Modi govt launches world's largest health protection scheme

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced two new measures under the government`s Ayushman Bharat scheme, which are expected to take healthcare to greater heights.

The two measures are as below:

1. Rs 1,200 crore will be allocated towards setting up health and wellness centres in India, which will provide comprehensive healthcare, maternal and child care, free drugs and diagnostics to the poor. The government has also invited private sector contribution towards the same.

2. In a bid to increase the insurance cover for the poor, the government, under the flagship National Health Protection Scheme announced that a sum of upto Rs 5,00,000 will be provided to 10 crore poor families in India per year, which is expected to reach around 50 crore beneficiaries, and will be used for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Apart from the above, FM Jaitley announced that a sum of Rs 600 crore will be provided for nutritional support to tuberculosis patients at a rate of Rs 500 per month. Additionally, 24 new government medical colleges and hospitals will be set up by upgrading existing district hospitals, thereby moving towards achieving universal health coverage.

These measures, Jaitley believes, will be crucial to building an efficient, productive New India, and would create additional jobs, especially for women. He further claimed that schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana will now expand to cover the lower strata of the society.