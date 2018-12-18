हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cabinet approves expansion of beneficiaries list under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

It may be recalled that PMUY was launched in May 2016.

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) cleared the proposal of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to release deposit free LPG connections to poor families, who have not been considered earlier for release of LPG connections under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

“Considering several representations received from various quarters, now, poor families who could not get LPG connection under PMUY are now eligible to get a connection subject to fulfilling the eligibility norms and furnishing required documents,” an official release said.

It may be recalled that PMUY was launched in May 2016 through which deposit free LPG connections were released with the cash assistance of Rs 1600 per connection by the government and also, interest free loan to purchase stove and refill by Oil Marketing Companies.

Provision of LPG, among other things, so far, more than 5.86 crore LPG connections have been released under PMUY against the target of 8 crore. 48% of the beneficiaries are SC/STs, the release said.

 

