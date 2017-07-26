Cabinet gives ex-post facto nod for GST rollout in J&K

New Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval for amendment to the Constitution to allow implementation of GST in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its ex-post facto approval for amendment of the Constitution (Application to J&K) Order, 1954 by way of the Constitution (Application to J&K) Amendment Order, 2017," an official statement said.

The approval paves the way for applicability of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime in Jammu and Kashmir, it said.

The Constitution (Application to J&K) Amendment Order, 2017, had been notified in Gazette of India on July 6, 2017, after the President's assent.

While the entire country implemented GST from July 1, Jammu and Kashmir introduced the indirect tax regime on July 8.