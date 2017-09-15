close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

CEA Arvind Subramanian meets PM Modi to brief on economy

According to sources, the CEA also discussed the present inflationary situation in the country.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 15:25
CEA Arvind Subramanian meets PM Modi to brief on economy

New Delhi: Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and briefed him on the current economic situation including the petroleum products prices which are ruling high under the current dynamic pricing system.

According to sources, the CEA also discussed the present inflationary situation in the country.

Petrol prices in the country touched their highest levels since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office three years ago, official data showed on Monday.

Under the daily revision of fuel prices, petrol in Mumbai on Monday cost Rs 79.41 a litre, breaching the level it last touched in August 2014.

But Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday on a day when stocks of state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) tanked by as much as eight per cent following recent hikes in transport fuel prices that the government cannot change fuel prices on a knee-jerk basis.

A jump in food and fuel prices pushed up India`s wholesale price index (WPI) inflation in August at 3.24 percent to nearly double that of July, official data revealed on Thursday.

Also a rise in food prices pushed India`s annual retail inflation higher in August, official data showed on Tuesday.

According to the data furnished by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, August`s consumer price index (CPI) inflation shot up a full one percentage point to 3.36 per cent from a rise of 2.36 percent in July.

TAGS

Arvind SubramanianCEANarendra ModiPetroleum productsinflationary situation in IndiaFuel Prices

From Zee News

Real Estate

LIC Housing Finance eyes to disburse Rs 50,000 crore in FY1...

SC declines Unitech MD&#039;s interim bail plea
Companies

SC declines Unitech MD's interim bail plea

Gold price declines by Rs 100 to below Rs 31,000-mark on weak local demand
Bullion

Gold price declines by Rs 100 to below Rs 31,000-mark on we...

Petrol prices to cost below Rs 40/litre if government takes this decision – Know
Personal Finance

Petrol prices to cost below Rs 40/litre if government takes...

Rs 65,000 crore GST credit: CBEC scans high-value claims
Companies

Rs 65,000 crore GST credit: CBEC scans high-value claims

Driving licence to be linked with Aadhaar card soon
Personal Finance

Driving licence to be linked with Aadhaar card soon

RBI should not allow rupee to appreciate: Shankar Acharya
Economy

RBI should not allow rupee to appreciate: Shankar Acharya

Aircel-Maxis case: Question me not my son, says Chidambaram
Companies

Aircel-Maxis case: Question me not my son, says Chidambaram

India&#039;s GDP growth likely to slip below 7% this fiscal: DBS
Economy

India's GDP growth likely to slip below 7% this fiscal...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video