Coal scam cases: SC asks CBI to file chargesheet by February

New Delhi: Supreme Court Monday directed the CBI to file chargesheets in coal scam cases in which probe has been completed by February and expeditiously take pending approvals from competent authorities in other cases.

A bench of Justices M B Lokur, Kurian Joseph and A K Sikri told CBI that there should not be unnecessary delay in filing the three chargesheets and taking approvals from competent authorities in cases in which the investigation is complete.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan appearing for NGO Common Cause sought clarification from the bench whether the newly- appointed apex court panel, headed by incumbent CBI director, will look into the preliminary enquiries (PEs) which have been closed after initial investigation.

He alleged that the PE was closed in case of Sasan project in which even the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had said that diversion had resulted in Rs 29,000 crore loss to the state exchequer.

"The new SIT should see whether the matter requires further enquiry or not. Closing the matters at PE level is not sufficient," Bhushan said.

"Let the new CBI director take charge. The new SIT will look into everything," the bench told Bhushan after perusing the CBI's status report on pending coal scam cases.

The apex court also asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to expedite the proceedings in the coal scam cases and posted the matters for further hearing on February 20.

It pulled up the ED for seeking four months time for filing the final report in some of the coal scam cases and asked it to do it expeditiously. The bench also gave the approval to ED for seeking Letters Rogatory to pursue some of the coal scam cases.

It said that on next date of hearing on February 20, it will take up the issue of transfer of an ED officer.

On July 12 last year, the apex court had pulled up the CBI for its sluggish probe in the coal scam that had taken place during the UPA government's tenure and directed the agency to complete the investigation expeditiously.