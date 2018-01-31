Several trains cancelled till March 17: Check complete list

Check out the complete list of trains that have been cancelled till March 17
Lucknow: The Northern Railway has cancelled several trains till March 17. The cancellation of these trains have been necessitated due to work on platform 16 at the Charbagh railway station in Lucknow.
“Delhi Division of NRly has undertaken maintenance & repair work of Washable Apron at PF no 16 of New Delhi rly station. Some trains to remain affected from 31.01.18 to 17.03.18 for this upgradation work,” Northern Railway has tweeted.
Delhi Division of NRly has undertaken maintenance & repair work of Washable Apron at PF no 16 of New Delhi rly station. Some trains to remain affected from 31.01.18 to 17.03.18 for this upgradation work. pic.twitter.com/JOs51SohfY
— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) January 31, 2018
|Train number
|Train name
|Train cancelled between stations
|Date (from the original station)
|12419/12420
|Lucknow-New Delhi-Lucknow Gomti Express
|Lucknow-New Delhi-Lucknow
|31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
|14212/14211
|New Delhi-Agra Cant-New Delhi- Intercity
|New Delhi-Agra Cant-New Delhi
|31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
|14681/14682
|New Delhi-Jallandar City-New Delhi- Express
|New Delhi-Jallandar City-New Delhi
|31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
|12459/12460
|New Delhi-Amritsar-New Delhi- Express
|New Delhi-Amritsar-New Delhi
|31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
|14315/14316
|Bareilly-New Delhi-Bareilly Intercity
|Bareilly-New Delhi-Bareilly
|31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
|14323/14324
|New Delhi-Rohtak-New Delhi- Intercity
|New Delhi-Rohtak-New Delhi
|31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
|64470/64469
|Panipath-New Delhi-Panipath Ladies Special
|Panipath-New Delhi-Panipath
|31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
|64491/64492
|Palwal-New Delhi-Palwal Ladies Special
|Palwal-New Delhi-Palwal
|31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
|64090
|H. Nizammudin-H. Nizammudin EMU
|H. Nizammudin-H. Nizammudin
|31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
|64087
|H. Nizammudin-New Delhi EMU
|H. Nizammudin-H. Nizammudin
|31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
|64097
|New Delhi-Shakurbasti EMU
|New Delhi-Shakurbasti
|31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
|64427
|Ghaziabad-New Delhi EMU
|Ghaziabad-New Delhi
|31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
|64080
|New Delhi-Palwal EMU
|New Delhi-Palwal
|31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
|64082
|New Delhi-Palwal EMU
|New Delhi-Palwal
|31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
|64061
|Palwal-Delhi EMU
|Palwal-Delhi
|31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
|64424
|Delhi-Palwal EMU
|Delhi-Palwal
|31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
|64423
|Ghaziabad-New Delhi EMU
|Ghaziabad-New Delhi
|31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
|64430
|New Delhi-Ghaziabad EMU
|New Delhi-Ghaziabad
|31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018