By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 31, 2018, 15:51 PM IST
Several trains cancelled till March 17: Check complete list

Lucknow: The Northern Railway has cancelled several trains till March 17. The cancellation of these trains have been necessitated due to work on platform 16 at the Charbagh railway station in Lucknow.

“Delhi Division of NRly has undertaken maintenance & repair work of Washable Apron at PF no 16 of New Delhi rly station. Some trains to remain affected from 31.01.18 to 17.03.18 for this upgradation work,” Northern Railway has tweeted.

Check out the complete list of trains that have been cancelled till March 17

Train number Train name Train cancelled between stations Date (from the original station)
12419/12420 Lucknow-New Delhi-Lucknow Gomti Express Lucknow-New Delhi-Lucknow 31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
14212/14211 New Delhi-Agra Cant-New Delhi- Intercity New Delhi-Agra Cant-New Delhi 31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
14681/14682 New Delhi-Jallandar City-New Delhi- Express New Delhi-Jallandar City-New Delhi 31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
12459/12460 New Delhi-Amritsar-New Delhi- Express New Delhi-Amritsar-New Delhi 31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
14315/14316 Bareilly-New Delhi-Bareilly Intercity Bareilly-New Delhi-Bareilly 31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
14323/14324 New Delhi-Rohtak-New Delhi- Intercity New Delhi-Rohtak-New Delhi 31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
64470/64469 Panipath-New Delhi-Panipath Ladies Special Panipath-New Delhi-Panipath 31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
64491/64492 Palwal-New Delhi-Palwal Ladies Special Palwal-New Delhi-Palwal 31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
64090 H. Nizammudin-H. Nizammudin EMU H. Nizammudin-H. Nizammudin 31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
64087 H. Nizammudin-New Delhi EMU H. Nizammudin-H. Nizammudin 31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
64097 New Delhi-Shakurbasti EMU New Delhi-Shakurbasti 31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
64427 Ghaziabad-New Delhi EMU Ghaziabad-New Delhi 31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
64080 New Delhi-Palwal EMU New Delhi-Palwal 31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
64082 New Delhi-Palwal EMU New Delhi-Palwal 31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
64061 Palwal-Delhi EMU Palwal-Delhi 31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
64424 Delhi-Palwal EMU Delhi-Palwal 31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
64423 Ghaziabad-New Delhi EMU Ghaziabad-New Delhi 31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018
64430 New Delhi-Ghaziabad EMU New Delhi-Ghaziabad 31.01.2018 to 17.03.2018

 

