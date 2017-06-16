close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 13:22
Daily change in petrol and diesel prices: Check the latest rates here

New Delhi: The daily revision of petrol and diesel prices in the country have come into effect from Friday.

Petrol and diesel price will change on a daily basis by a few paisa per litre depending on movement of oil prices in international market and variation in foreign exchange rates.

Rates will vary from city to city as well as from petrol pump to petrol pump with Indian Oil Corp (IOC), (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) deciding to follow a marginal differential pricing.

If you want to know the fuel prices of IOC, you can directly go to Indian Oil pump locator link and know daily fuel prices. Here is the link.

https://associates.indianoil.co.in/PumpLocator/

