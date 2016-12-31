Demonetisation: PM Narendra Modi to address nation on New Year's eve
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 15:08
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address nation on New Year's eve on Saturday. The address is scheduled at 7.30 p.m.
The address is important since 50-day period sought by him to ease cash crunch ended on December 30.
It was on November 8, last time, Modi announced banning of old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 to take on black money menace.
On Friday night, in a relief to common man, the Reserve Bank increased cash withdrawal limit from ATMs to Rs 4,500 per day from the current Rs 2,500 from January 1.
First Published: Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 15:08
